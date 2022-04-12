1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 1,196.7% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
1933 Industries stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 14,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,921. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
