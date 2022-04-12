1irstcoin (FST) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $648,970.59 and $5,971.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001986 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,686,963 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

