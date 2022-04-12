21,040 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RLI by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.54 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

