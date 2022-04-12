21,604 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FBHS opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $114.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

