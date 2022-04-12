$241.20 Million in Sales Expected for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will announce $241.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.40 million to $242.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions posted sales of $526.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.

ZWS opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $38.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

