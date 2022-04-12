24,154 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Stepan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Stepan by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Stepan by 9.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stepan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.78. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $95.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

