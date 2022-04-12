24,511 Shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $204,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $218,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

