251,961 Shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 251,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.53% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

