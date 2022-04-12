$27.10 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will report sales of $27.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.06 million to $28.40 million. Conifer posted sales of $26.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $113.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.91 million to $118.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $124.73 million, with estimates ranging from $114.59 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

