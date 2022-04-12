27,360 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $196.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average is $214.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.