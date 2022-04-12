$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) to post $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $3.28 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zillow Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zillow Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.43. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

