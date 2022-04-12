32,616 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Southwest Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.