$4.89 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the highest is $4.99 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $20.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.29 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

GT stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $513,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

