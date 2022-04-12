44,099 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE:KTB opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

