$455.05 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will report $455.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.40 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $376.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of ATSG opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

