$487.42 Million in Sales Expected for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to post sales of $487.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $484.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $44,859.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,351 shares of company stock worth $6,592,315.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth $95,717,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. Toast has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

