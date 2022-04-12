4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $72,448.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $358,840.36 and approximately $72,448.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

