$5.77 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) to post $5.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $24.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $25.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.50 billion to $25.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

