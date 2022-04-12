5,018 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Coca-Cola Consolidated as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,292,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $485.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.91. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.01 and a twelve month high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

