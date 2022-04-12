$55.24 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) to post sales of $55.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.49 million to $56.30 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $50.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $221.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.82 million to $226.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $235.07 million, with estimates ranging from $221.99 million to $247.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

RPT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,533,000 after acquiring an additional 861,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,990,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 459,433 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 379,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.