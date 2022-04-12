$55.24 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) to post sales of $55.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.49 million to $56.30 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $50.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $221.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.82 million to $226.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $235.07 million, with estimates ranging from $221.99 million to $247.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

RPT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,533,000 after acquiring an additional 861,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,990,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 459,433 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 379,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

