$56.80 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) will post $56.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $1.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,091%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $347.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $385.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $469.03 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $511.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

LIND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

LIND stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.20. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $217,597.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $107,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,961. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

