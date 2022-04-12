$571.27 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) to report $571.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $568.02 million and the highest is $583.83 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $453.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.59.

TDOC stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.