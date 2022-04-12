62,953 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.16% of Grand Canyon Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

