642,917 Shares in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 642,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 9.09% of The European Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 251,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EEA opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

