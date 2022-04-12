$676.04 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) to report $676.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $662.40 million and the highest is $689.67 million. Clarivate posted sales of $428.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,583,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,651,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

