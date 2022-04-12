$68.91 Million in Sales Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $68.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.32 million. iStar reported sales of $113.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $254.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $344.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $155.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

STAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iStar by 239.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. iStar has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

About iStar (Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.