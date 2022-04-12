73,585 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 275.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

