$81.81 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $81.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.60 million and the highest is $82.00 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $76.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $313.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $313.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $336.89 million, with estimates ranging from $335.28 million to $338.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

ANGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $871.52 million, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.93. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.