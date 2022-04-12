84,477 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Murphy Oil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 63,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 53,478 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $1,285,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 442,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

