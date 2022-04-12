85,102 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

