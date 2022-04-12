85,102 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.
LBTYA stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44.
In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
