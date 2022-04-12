86,314 Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,371,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

RDY stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

