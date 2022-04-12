87,343 Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.16% of UFP Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 389,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $504.91 million, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.70%. Analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

