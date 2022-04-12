$988.33 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will announce $988.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $985.14 million to $993.68 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $901.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.90.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

