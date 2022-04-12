A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $174,051,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after acquiring an additional 484,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 419,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

