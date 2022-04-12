AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) VP Christopher A. Jessup Sells 34,433 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 34,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,730.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,254.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AIR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. 22,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,534. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.