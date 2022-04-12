AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) VP Christopher A. Jessup Sells 34,433 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 34,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,730.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,254.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AIR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. 22,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,534. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
