AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of -1.13. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $36.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 230,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

