Achain Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Achain has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $326,745.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

