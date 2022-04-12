Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. 297,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,549. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

