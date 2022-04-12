Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Position Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 27,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

NYSE AYI opened at $168.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $224.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

