Adam Schoenfeld Sells 33,000 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) Director Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $14,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,244 shares in the company, valued at $88,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $15,840.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $16,170.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $22,440.00.

GNLN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,853. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $54.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 150.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 36.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 47.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

