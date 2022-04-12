Adappter Token (ADP) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Adappter Token (ADP) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Adappter Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Adappter Token has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adappter Token has a market cap of $28.66 million and $868,298.00 worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.70 or 0.07538639 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,058.98 or 1.00072941 BTC.

Adappter Token Coin Profile

Adappter Token’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,960,497,045 coins and its circulating supply is 746,176,103 coins. Adappter Token’s official website is adappter.io/eng.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Adappter Token

