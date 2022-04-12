AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Up 7%

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) were up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 20,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 928,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.15 million. Analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 17,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $271,033.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $11,767,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $8,939,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

