ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Trading 9.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ADC Therapeutics traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.43. 3,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 173,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADCT. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after acquiring an additional 663,010 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 153,506 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,121.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 92,621 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $994.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

