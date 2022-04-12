adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($206.52) target price from Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €359.00 ($390.22) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($271.74) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($326.09) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €297.50 ($323.37).

Shares of adidas stock traded down €5.20 ($5.65) on Tuesday, reaching €202.40 ($220.00). The stock had a trading volume of 834,750 shares. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($218.49). The business’s 50 day moving average is €216.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €248.14.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

