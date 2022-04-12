adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €348.00 by UBS Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €348.00 ($378.26) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($326.09) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($369.57) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($326.09) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($271.74) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €297.50 ($323.37).

ADS stock traded down €5.20 ($5.65) on Tuesday, reaching €202.40 ($220.00). 834,750 shares of the company traded hands. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a one year high of €201.01 ($218.49). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €216.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €248.14.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

