adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT Lowered to €348.00 at UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €359.00 ($390.22) to €348.00 ($378.26) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of adidas from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.20.

Shares of adidas stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $108.73. The stock had a trading volume of 105,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $93.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in adidas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

