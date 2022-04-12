adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT Lowered to €348.00 at UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €359.00 ($390.22) to €348.00 ($378.26) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of adidas from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.20.
Shares of adidas stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $108.73. The stock had a trading volume of 105,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $93.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
