AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Stock Price Down 2.8%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 1,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 440,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

ADTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Genuity Capital initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTH. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter valued at $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth about $15,941,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth about $2,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.