Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$14.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAV. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.27.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.84. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.93 and a 12-month high of C$10.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.16.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,113,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,136,550. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$233,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,777,282.33. Insiders sold a total of 225,000 shares of company stock worth $1,987,035 over the last quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

