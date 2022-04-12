Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.17. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 701,278 shares traded.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 791,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 763,360 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 755,567 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 497,454 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

