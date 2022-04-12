AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Up 8.3%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.72. 58,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 694,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AEye by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEye during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

