AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Up 8.3%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.72. 58,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 694,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15.
About AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)
AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.
